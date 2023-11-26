Citigroup Inc. Sells 13,927 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $275.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.