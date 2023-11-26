Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,944 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Chewy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Chewy stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 184.47 and a beta of 0.96. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%.

In other Chewy news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

