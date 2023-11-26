Citigroup Inc. Sells 378,614 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764,864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 378,614 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Southwestern Energy worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 312,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 126.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 102,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 56,983 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 199,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE SWN opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.39. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

