Citigroup Inc. Sells 42,871 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Denbury worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Denbury by 23.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after acquiring an additional 440,841 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Denbury by 33.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,580,000 after acquiring an additional 515,077 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Denbury by 5.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,717,000 after acquiring an additional 68,241 shares during the period.

DEN opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

