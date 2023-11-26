Citigroup Inc. Sells 439,684 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 79.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 439,684 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Comerica worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $730,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 20.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter worth $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comerica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 123.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.74.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.88 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

