Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,144 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,144 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NICE by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $193.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

