Citigroup Inc. Sells 506 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 432.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,929,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,876,000 after buying an additional 22,684,182 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,567,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 284.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 717,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after buying an additional 530,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 85.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,076,000 after buying an additional 492,670 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $249.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $252.93. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

