Citigroup Inc. Sells 71,891 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,796,622,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $44,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

