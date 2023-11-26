Citigroup Inc. Sells 95,653 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

