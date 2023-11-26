Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 52,130 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.11% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after buying an additional 142,079 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 86.50% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $343,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

