Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $126,976.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,475.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,334 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $71.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $78.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

