Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 3,013 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $32,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $22,744,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 648,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,608,000 after buying an additional 481,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.8 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.