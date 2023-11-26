Comparing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) and Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Bank System and Sydbank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 1 1 3 0 2.40 Sydbank A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.14%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Sydbank A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

75.4% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Community Bank System shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Community Bank System and Sydbank A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $702.45 million 3.40 $188.08 million $2.79 16.03 Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A $1.49 5.98

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Sydbank A/S. Sydbank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Sydbank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 16.23% 10.07% 1.04% Sydbank A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community Bank System beats Sydbank A/S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and check credit lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management services; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that provides personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration and benefit consulting, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services; and act as an investor in residential and commercial real estate activities. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and insurance and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions. It also provides private banking products and services, such as advice related to pensions, investments, and various financial issues; personal and individual advisory services; and payment card, insurance, and investment products and related services. In addition, the company offers advisory and asset management services for investment funds, pooled pension plans, foundations, institutional clients, and wealthy customers; and advice and quotes prices as regards bonds, shares, and foreign exchange, as well as undertakes market-making obligations for institutional clients, central banks, asset managers, foreign and other clients, and banks. Further, it deals in mortgage bonds; and provides online solutions. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Aabenraa, Denmark.

