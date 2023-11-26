Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Concord Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,410,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

