Contrasting Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 EPR Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a summary of current ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.44%. EPR Properties has a consensus price target of $47.44, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $658.03 million 5.22 $176.23 million $1.93 23.63

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.