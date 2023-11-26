Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.11. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $216.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

