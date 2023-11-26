Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.14% of PC Connection worth $84,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

PC Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $62.10.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $693.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $133,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

