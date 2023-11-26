Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.18% of Woodward worth $84,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $132.99 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.30 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $777.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

