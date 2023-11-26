Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.89% of Fox Factory worth $86,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

