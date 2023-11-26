Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $79.66 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.80% of Strategic Education worth $79,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after buying an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,656,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.06. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

