Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.90 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696,232 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.08% of TowneBank worth $85,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 172,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in TowneBank by 16.3% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 31,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TowneBank by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $26.48 on Friday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

