Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.47% of Otter Tail worth $81,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 21,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $1,691,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $193,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.2 %

OTTR stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.65.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

