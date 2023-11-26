Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 25,245 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.78% of A. O. Smith worth $85,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,025 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,316 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.