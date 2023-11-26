Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 61,568 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,568 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.87% of Sage Therapeutics worth $80,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $105.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.12.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

