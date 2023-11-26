Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.05% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $86,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 39,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 16,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.65. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

