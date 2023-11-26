Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 69,147 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,516,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,147 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.45% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $87,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

