Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Sells 646 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,081 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,851,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 89.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,872 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 667,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $227,252,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $5,472,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 16,606 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $377.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $379.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

