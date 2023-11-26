Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,431 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $142,216,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 340,290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,962.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,770. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $136.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.94.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

