Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 663,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.73 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -86.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

