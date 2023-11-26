Eva Renee Barnett Sells 4,055 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,557 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $168,244.44.

Immunovant Trading Up 2.3 %

IMVT opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). On average, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Immunovant by 2,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Immunovant by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunovant by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.