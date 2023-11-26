Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FN opened at $165.08 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $183.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,593 shares of company stock worth $2,682,990 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.