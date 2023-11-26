Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 22,500 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,473.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ganesh Pattabiraman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78.
NextNav Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
About NextNav
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NextNav
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.