Ganesh Pattabiraman Sells 22,500 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $103,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,768,473.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ganesh Pattabiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78.

NextNav Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. NextNav Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $6.07.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

About NextNav

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in NextNav in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextNav by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextNav by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

