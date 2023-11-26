George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $312.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 74.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 140.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 115.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,358,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,838,000 after buying an additional 727,163 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 43.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Citigroup reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.12.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

