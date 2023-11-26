Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Trading 3% Higher

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 19,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 32,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Global X Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Global X Cannabis ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cannabis ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 188,266 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 297.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,514 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Cannabis ETF

The Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cannabis index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies related to cannabis, hemp & CBD. POTX was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

