Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Shares Up 1.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.
Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.