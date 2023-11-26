Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Shares Up 1.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFAS. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

