Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Grand Canyon Education worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $137.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

