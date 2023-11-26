Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,367 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 231,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 166,559 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 24,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,145 shares of company stock worth $16,592,019. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $146.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

