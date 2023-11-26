Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 990.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,153 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Grocery Outlet worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at $481,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

