Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

