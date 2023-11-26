Harkirat Grover Acquires 63,817 Shares of High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI) Stock

High Tide Inc. (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harkirat Grover bought 63,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.88 per share, with a total value of C$119,975.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of High Tide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of High Tide from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

