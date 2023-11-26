Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $50,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 236,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Several brokerages have commented on HE. TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

