Head-To-Head Survey: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) vs. Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS)

Oxus Acquisition and Benson Hill are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -1.68% Benson Hill -28.75% -51.02% -19.44%

Risk & Volatility

Oxus Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benson Hill has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxus Acquisition N/A N/A -$300,000.00 ($0.21) -53.33 Benson Hill $381.23 million 0.12 -$127.90 million ($0.70) -0.32

This table compares Oxus Acquisition and Benson Hill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oxus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benson Hill. Oxus Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benson Hill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oxus Acquisition and Benson Hill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Benson Hill 0 2 1 0 2.33

Benson Hill has a consensus price target of $3.94, indicating a potential upside of 1,681.67%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Oxus Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Oxus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Benson Hill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxus Acquisition beats Benson Hill on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on targets in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Oxus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

