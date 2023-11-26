Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,044 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,482,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,391,000 after purchasing an additional 131,998 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 190,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 184,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,002,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,775,000 after purchasing an additional 74,280 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HR opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 0.83. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.24.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -172.22%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

