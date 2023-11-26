HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Head-To-Head Analysis

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

HealthStream has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HealthStream and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthStream 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

HealthStream presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given HealthStream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HealthStream is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

This table compares HealthStream and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthStream $266.83 million 2.93 $12.09 million $0.43 60.00 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HealthStream.

Profitability

This table compares HealthStream and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthStream 4.72% 4.10% 2.79% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HealthStream beats Tiga Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services. The company also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, it offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, the company provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; and CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution. It offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

