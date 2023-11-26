High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Trading Up 4.7%

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.97. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

