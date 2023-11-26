Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 0.9%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$61.89 and last traded at C$62.09. 8,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 17,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.66.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.54.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.