HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in HP were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in HP by 15.8% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,013,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock valued at $388,231,371 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HPQ

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.