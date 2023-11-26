Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H opened at $116.78 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $127.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on H

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.