Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBP shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

