Integra Resources (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) Shares Up 0.7%

Integra Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:IRRZF) shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.50. 190,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 93,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Integra Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.34 million and a PE ratio of -7.89.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral resources company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in DeLamar Deposit and Florida Mountain Deposit projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

